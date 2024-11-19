Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Fairmont Hotel_2_960.jpg
    Latin America’s best bank for real estate: BTG Pactual
    BTG Pactual achieved strong financial performance in the latest fiscal year, with total revenues reaching R$6.0 billion, reflecting a robust 10% year-on-year growth. Adjusted net income rose to R$2.9 billion, a 15% increase year-on-year, underscoring BTG's continued financial health and growth trajectory. This success highlights BTG Pactual’s position as a leading bank in Latin America’s high-growth real estate sector.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Vesta Park Queretaro_960.jpg
    Latin America’s best real estate developer: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta
    In 2023 and 2024, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (Vesta) made significant strides within Latin America’s real estate market, particularly in the logistics and industrial domains. Vesta’s strategic expansion has been fuelled by high demand from e-commerce, manufacturing and logistics industries, leading the company to focus on industrial parks across Mexico in high-demand regions. By maintaining occupancy rates in stabilized properties at nearly 98%, Vesta has achieved robust leasing success that underscores its strong market positioning.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Rafael-Nolazco-Cushman-and-Wakefield-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best real estate adviser: Cushman & Wakefield
    Cushman & Wakefield has demonstrated robust financial performance and operational expertise over the review period that made it Latin America’s strongest real estate adviser.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Jose-Tomas-Castaneda-Colliers-Chile-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best real estate agency: Colliers
    Colliers has 25 years of experience in Latin America and a regional presence in 15 countries, solidifying its position as the region’s leading real estate agency. As part of a global platform, Colliers’ Latam clients benefit from a specialized solutions office based in Miami, ensuring seamless service across borders.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Giovanni-DAgostino-Newmark-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best consultant for real estate: Newmark
    Newmark stands as a leading force in the Latin American real estate market, driven by its commitment to excellence and innovative solutions. Newmark Latam’s deep understanding of the Latin American real estate landscape sets it apart.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Claudio Chamorro_960.jpg
    Latin America’s best logistics developer: Red Megacentro
    With nearly 30 years of experience, Red Megacentro has established itself as a leading industrial real estate developer in Latin America, specializing in warehouse and self-storage rentals. The company manages over 20.5 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) across more than 60 locations in Chile, Peru and the US, offering state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a diverse range of tenant needs. Red Megacentro’s core mission is to provide space for businesses to grow and succeed, supported by innovative design and exceptional service.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Business office tower buildings in Faria Lima, Sao Paulo, Brazil
    Latin America’s best real estate investment manager: BTG Pactual Asset Management
    BTG Pactual Asset Management produced a strong set of results over the review period to show its leadership in the Latin American real estate financial industry, demonstrating strength across a wide range of services and products. As one of the largest investment banks in the region, BTG Pactual offers comprehensive market solutions, including market making, brokerage, derivatives trading, insurance and reinsurance services.
    November 19, 2024

  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    bryant-park-4388405_1920_960.jpg
    North America’s best best bank for real estate: Bank of America
    Bank of America (BofA) continues to be a key player in North America’s commercial real estate (CRE) landscape, closing out 2023 with $86.57 billion in CRE loans, a notable 11.4% year-over-year increase. Representing 8.2% of its total loan portfolio, these loans support a variety of real estate ventures that foster urban development, economic growth and housing accessibility.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Steve-Luthman-Hines-960.jpg
    North America’s best real estate developer: Hines
    Hines has had a significant 2023 and 2024, with strong performance especially in the residential and retail sectors in North America, demonstrating innovative strategies that address pressing market challenges.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    HSBC officce space_960.jpg
    North America’s best real estate adviser: JLL
    JLL's advisory services in North America saw major achievements across 2023 and 2024, solidifying its reputation for market leadership. The firm supported strategic commercial real estate transitions, notably through data centre investments addressing heightened demand from AI and cloud sectors amid power and space shortages. In addition, JLL's valuation advisory expanded in healthcare and other specialized sectors, helping clients navigate complex market landscapes with data-driven insights.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    CBRE silicon valley.jpg
    North America’s best real estate agency: CBRE
    CBRE continued its high standard as one of North America’s leading real estate agencies, delivering leadership, innovation, and client-centred solutions in a highly competitive market during the review period. As the largest real estate services firm in North America, CBRE is distinguished for its extensive network and comprehensive expertise across the US, Canada and Mexico.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Prologis Merrill Center.jpg
    North America’s best industrial and logistics developer: Prologis
    Prologis has developed new logistics spaces across North America, enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting the burgeoning e-commerce landscape.
    November 19, 2024
  • Euromoney Real Estate Awards
    Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone _960.jpg
    North America’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone
    During the review period, Blackstone concentrated its North American real estate strategy on high-demand asset classes, with a particular emphasis on multi-family residential rentals, industrial properties, and data centres. Through its Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), Blackstone’s portfolio has grown significantly and has maintained a high occupancy rate, at approximately 94%, and steady returns, underlining its successful strategy of focusing on stabilized, income-generating assets.
    November 19, 2024

