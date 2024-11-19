Regional tabs
DBS has demonstrated significant progress through its global connectivity strategy focusing on strategically selected gateway cities. By establishing local real estate teams in these key locations, DBS effectively supported clients as they expanded and diversified their operations. This targeted approach has been instrumental in driving the bank’s compound annual growth rate by 10% from fiscal year 2015 to 2023.
Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), a leading Hong Kong-listed developer since 1972, has had an incredibly strong review period. The developer’s projects over 2023 and 2024 led to sales surpassing Rmb3 billion ($415 million). As of 30 June 2023, SHKP subsidiaries Hong Yip Service Company and Kai Shing Management Services managed over 293 million sq ft of residential and non-residential floor area across Hong Kong and the mainland.
Colliers’ performance during the review period was underpinned by significant growth in high-value recurring service lines such as outsourcing, advisory and investment management.
CBRE was the largest global commercial real estate services and investment firm by revenue in 2023, operating an extensive workforce of over 130,000 employees across more than 100 countries.
Newmark has demonstrated robust growth and resilience within its commercial real estate services.
AXA IM Alts' real estate division stood out from competitors during the review period due to its commitment to growth through a diversified global portfolio, innovative strategies and a deep integration of ESG principles.
Blackstone’s $336 billion in investor capital as of the second quarter of 2024 positions it among the largest real estate investors globally. The firm's investment strategy is distinctively thematic, focusing on assets within sectors that are experiencing structural shortages and are supported by strong macroeconomic tailwinds. Approximately 80% of Blackstone's real estate portfolio is diversified across five key areas: logistics, residential, hospitality & leisure, data centres and life sciences.
CapitaLand Development (CLD) has been a pioneering foreign developer in China since 1994 and is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. With expertise in business parks, industrial, logistics and residential developments, it has established a strong presence. Over the review period, its most notable achievements as a workspace developer included its Bridge+ flexible workspace and key business parks like Ascendas Suzhou Shishan Alpha Park.
Sun Hung Kai Properties’ High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus project in Hong Kong, slated for completion in 2025, stands as the developer’s most prominent mixed-use project.
Prologis has expanded its logistics infrastructure, both domestically and overseas, through a series of new developments and investments in existing projects. The firm has also demonstrated innovation in sustainable practices and advanced automation, underscoring its adaptability to market trends.
Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has exhibited robust financial performance amid challenging conditions in the global residential market.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), one of the leading global shopping mall operators, demonstrated robust operational performance over the review period.
Standard Bank’s exceptional performance in financing, client engagement, and innovative solutions across the continent’s real estate sector earns it the award for Africa’s best bank for real estate. The bank also showcased strong growth in new facilities and in refinances which enables them to maintain the market leader role in the region.
Broll Property Group’s award as Africa’s best real estate agency reflects its strong performance across multiple sectors and its commitment to sustainability and innovation in an evolving market.
Grit Real Estate Income Group’s diverse portfolio, high occupancy, multinational tenants and strong financial discipline drive its growth. Sustainability and gender equality initiatives, alongside strategic asset management, position the company to become a market leader in the region.
With strong strategic initiatives and remarkable deals, the real estate income of DBS has been growing despite market challenges.
Relying on its sufficient cash reserves, ultra-low debt ratio and many rental properties, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has demonstrated its resilience during the downturn in the real estate market during the past year.
Colliers is operating in over 10 major markets across Asia Pacific, and during the past year it has remained on the offensive in areas where it is strong, including outsourcing and advisory, leasing and capital markets, and investment management.
As one of the largest real estate services providers, CBRE offers comprehensive services including valuation and advisory, investment and asset management, and project and development services.
Despite the challenging real estate market, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has still been able to maintain a stable profit scale, and a series of residential projects launched by the firm has allowed it to out in a significant performance in residential development during the research period.
Hong Kong’s largest developer by market capitalization, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) achieved stable profit growth amid a pressured commercial environment.
A leading developer of grade A industrial and logistics real estate, IndoSpace, backed by Everstone Group, has a 52% market share in India’s top eight markets and is still expanding in this fastest-growing large economy.
Blackstone continues to expand its footprint in the Asia market, riding on its solutions capabilities across sales, investors and marketing in Asia.
CapitaLand Development has performed well over the review period thanks to achievements in its business parks portfolio in Singapore and China.
Warsaw-based developer Globe Trade Centre (GTC) has stood out from competitors over the review period thanks to robust growth in its already expansive commercial real estate operations in Central and Eastern Europe.
-
BNP Paribas showcased meaningful growth in real estate, especially in its CEE operations.
Over the review period, Colliers impressed with its expertise in handling complex real estate advisory mandates across the UK, France and Poland.
BTG Pactual achieved strong financial performance in the latest fiscal year, with total revenues reaching R$6.0 billion, reflecting a robust 10% year-on-year growth. Adjusted net income rose to R$2.9 billion, a 15% increase year-on-year, underscoring BTG's continued financial health and growth trajectory. This success highlights BTG Pactual’s position as a leading bank in Latin America’s high-growth real estate sector.
-
In 2023 and 2024, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (Vesta) made significant strides within Latin America’s real estate market, particularly in the logistics and industrial domains. Vesta’s strategic expansion has been fuelled by high demand from e-commerce, manufacturing and logistics industries, leading the company to focus on industrial parks across Mexico in high-demand regions. By maintaining occupancy rates in stabilized properties at nearly 98%, Vesta has achieved robust leasing success that underscores its strong market positioning.
Cushman & Wakefield has demonstrated robust financial performance and operational expertise over the review period that made it Latin America’s strongest real estate adviser.
Colliers has 25 years of experience in Latin America and a regional presence in 15 countries, solidifying its position as the region’s leading real estate agency. As part of a global platform, Colliers’ Latam clients benefit from a specialized solutions office based in Miami, ensuring seamless service across borders.
Newmark stands as a leading force in the Latin American real estate market, driven by its commitment to excellence and innovative solutions. Newmark Latam’s deep understanding of the Latin American real estate landscape sets it apart.
With nearly 30 years of experience, Red Megacentro has established itself as a leading industrial real estate developer in Latin America, specializing in warehouse and self-storage rentals. The company manages over 20.5 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) across more than 60 locations in Chile, Peru and the US, offering state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a diverse range of tenant needs. Red Megacentro’s core mission is to provide space for businesses to grow and succeed, supported by innovative design and exceptional service.
BTG Pactual Asset Management produced a strong set of results over the review period to show its leadership in the Latin American real estate financial industry, demonstrating strength across a wide range of services and products. As one of the largest investment banks in the region, BTG Pactual offers comprehensive market solutions, including market making, brokerage, derivatives trading, insurance and reinsurance services.
United Real Estate Company (URC) has demonstrated tangible improvements in profitability, thanks to strong performance in its existing portfolio.
Knight Frank has come a long way since opening its first office in the Middle East in 2009. The company has expanded its physical presence in the region to include offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and most recently Egypt.
Savills has initiated a significant expansion of its residential team in the Middle East as a response to consistent growth in real estate activity in the region.
Since its inception, Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) has embraced a strategy of acquiring, developing and managing institutional-quality properties in prime locations.
Skanska has performed well during the review period, underscoring its ability to lead and innovate despite challenging market conditions. The Nordic housing market faced a slowdown this year due to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, but Skanska’s resilient approach and strategic focus on sustainability helped it rise above these obstacles.
Colliers has shown extensive influence and market leadership across this dynamic region during the review period. The firm’s significant achievements in the Nordics and Baltics showcase its commitment to providing comprehensive real estate services, driving industry innovation, and promoting sustainability.
Colliers’ dedication to setting high standards in real estate management, leasing and capital markets has made it a standout leader in the Nordics and Baltics region.
Nordanö’s performance during the review period demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. It demonstrates the capacity to take the lead in a constantly changing sector while keeping a close eye on ethical business conduct and cutting-edge technological advancements.
Blackstone’s outstanding achievements in portfolio management, strategic acquisitions, and commitment to sustainability across the region over the review period made it the strongest real estate investment manager in the region.
Bank of America (BofA) continues to be a key player in North America’s commercial real estate (CRE) landscape, closing out 2023 with $86.57 billion in CRE loans, a notable 11.4% year-over-year increase. Representing 8.2% of its total loan portfolio, these loans support a variety of real estate ventures that foster urban development, economic growth and housing accessibility.
Hines has had a significant 2023 and 2024, with strong performance especially in the residential and retail sectors in North America, demonstrating innovative strategies that address pressing market challenges.
JLL's advisory services in North America saw major achievements across 2023 and 2024, solidifying its reputation for market leadership. The firm supported strategic commercial real estate transitions, notably through data centre investments addressing heightened demand from AI and cloud sectors amid power and space shortages. In addition, JLL's valuation advisory expanded in healthcare and other specialized sectors, helping clients navigate complex market landscapes with data-driven insights.
CBRE continued its high standard as one of North America’s leading real estate agencies, delivering leadership, innovation, and client-centred solutions in a highly competitive market during the review period. As the largest real estate services firm in North America, CBRE is distinguished for its extensive network and comprehensive expertise across the US, Canada and Mexico.
Prologis has developed new logistics spaces across North America, enhancing supply chain efficiency and supporting the burgeoning e-commerce landscape.
During the review period, Blackstone concentrated its North American real estate strategy on high-demand asset classes, with a particular emphasis on multi-family residential rentals, industrial properties, and data centres. Through its Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), Blackstone’s portfolio has grown significantly and has maintained a high occupancy rate, at approximately 94%, and steady returns, underlining its successful strategy of focusing on stabilized, income-generating assets.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the largest shopping mall operator and developer in Europe, has maintained its leadership in the region through a series of tangible achievements.
CBRE demonstrated a robust 7.5% revenue growth across its European operations, in contrast to struggling competitors in the region.
A dominant player in global real estate investment, Blackstone oversees real estate assets valued at €115.5 billion across Europe. Its portfolio is supported by a robust team of more than 220 professionals.
With €111 billion in real estate assets under management across Europe, AXA IM Alts ranks as the largest property investment manager in Europe.
Sonae Sierra has demonstrated strong operational performance over the review period, complemented by key strategic investments and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.