With nearly 30 years of experience, Red Megacentro has established itself as a leading industrial real estate developer in Latin America, specializing in warehouse and self-storage rentals. The company manages over 20.5 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) across more than 60 locations in Chile, Peru and the US, offering state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a diverse range of tenant needs. Red Megacentro’s core mission is to provide space for businesses to grow and succeed, supported by innovative design and exceptional service.