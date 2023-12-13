The written submission in this category is your chance to demonstrate how your achievements over the 12-month period under consideration show that your bank, rather than any other, is the best-run bank in your country.



Banks should include relevant financial performance data as part of their written submission. They may also submit an appendix of up to two pages detailing year-on-year financial performance up to the most recent reporting date available. They may also provide comparative data with other banks, where clearly sourced.



Some of the key metrics we consider include: market capitalization; total revenues; pre-tax profit; net income; return on tangible common equity; return on assets; net interest margin; cost-to-income ratio; Basel III tier-1 capital; market share of deposits; market share of loans; loan-to-deposit ratio; non-performing loan ratio; and non-performing loan coverage ratio.



A demonstrable ability to meet strategic targets is an important factor in our decisions, and written submissions must include details of any such announcements over the review period, as well as updates on reaching milestones in previously announced initiatives.



This might include your relative performance versus your competitors in key data sets; it may be the launch of new products that have been very successful; it may be successes in achieving better risk management; or it may be how you coped with difficult or changing market conditions.



Case studies and/or client testimonials can be a useful part of the submission. Differentiation is a core theme of our coverage, and Euromoney will take into account those banks that can demonstrate a clear difference to their competitors in their performance, in what they offer to their clients, or in their strategy.



As well as financial performance, banks should include details on their digital banking strategy and their approach to issues such as cybersecurity and corporate social responsibility.



In addition, banks may submit lists and contact details for independent analysts that cover their institution or append supporting research notes covering the bank’s performance in the period under consideration.



Written submissions should also include the name, title and contact details of individuals within the bank who can respond to requests for further details from Euromoney’s editors and researchers.