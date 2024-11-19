Asia-Pacific’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Blackstone continues to expand its footprint in the Asia market, riding on its solutions capabilities across sales, investors and marketing in Asia.

Blackstone focuses on six core markets in Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Some notable deals were achieved during the review period.

India is a fast-growing economy making ongoing efforts to become an attractive investment destination, and Blackstone performed well in this market last year.

At the end of 2023, Blackstone exited Embassy Reit in a $850 million block trade, India’s most profitable private equity real estate transaction. Embassy Reit is India’s first publicly listed real estate investment trust, which owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Noida. This marks a significant exit for Blackstone.

Chris Heady

Nexus Select Trust Reit is India's first rental-yielding retail Reit backed by Blackstone, and the third Reit Blackstone has helped bring to India.