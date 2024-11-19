The world’s best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

The world’s best workspace developer: CapitaLand Development

November 19, 2024

CapitaLand Development (CLD) has been a pioneering foreign developer in China since 1994 and is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. With expertise in business parks, industrial, logistics and residential developments, it has established a strong presence. Over the review period, its most notable achievements as a workspace developer included its Bridge+ flexible workspace and key business parks like Ascendas Suzhou Shishan Alpha Park.

CLD’s projects are designed to meet high-tech industry needs with versatile workspaces that include high ceilings and heavy-load floors, ideal for specialized installations and labs. Its Bridge+ centre spans 4,000 sqm, offering flexible coworking and private office solutions to foster a dynamic business ecosystem. Notable features included in its designs are shared facilities such as training rooms, an executive meeting space, and a terrace to support modern workstyles and encourage networking, enhancing the park's appeal for diverse business objectives.

CLD promotes sustainable, community-driven real estate solutions, spanning business parks, retail, and residential projects. The Ascendas Suzhou Shishan Alpha Park, a benchmark project for high-tech industries, integrates coworking spaces, R&D facilities, and green technology.

