Costa Rica’s best real estate investment manager: Creo Capital

Creo Capital, built on the belief that Latin America has immense growth potential, focuses on sustainable, impact-driven investments in real estate in Costa Rica and the Latin America region. Creo emphasizes projects with net-positive outcomes, such as solar energy initiatives and eco-friendly developments.

In Costa Rica, Creo has invested in over 900 hospitality keys, offering investors exclusive access to some of the country’s best-performing assets. Partnering with experienced local developers, Creo has supported mixed-use and residential projects, ensuring sustainability is embedded in each development. Creo also leads efforts in conservation finance through projects like Natura Capital, which focuses on environmentally regenerative lodges.

Technology plays a key role in Creo’s operations, enhancing investor experience through a digital portal for capital raising, investment tracking, and reporting. This tech-driven approach sets Creo apart in Costa Rica. The firm’s assets under management have grown by nearly 100% year-on-year, reflecting its strategic focus on off-market, high-impact investments. By combining innovation, sustainability, and market insights, Creo continues to establish itself as a leader in the real estate investment landscape.