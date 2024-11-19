Singapore’s best real estate developer: CapitaLand Development

CapitaLand Development (CLD), named Singapore's best real estate developer, demonstrates its leadership in the Singapore market with its focus on investment, development, and management of real estate.

The firm currently has two residential projects under development in Singapore: one is a mixed-use 368-unit development project named J’den, launched in November 2023, with 92% sold as of August 2024; and the other is 696-unit CanningHill Piers, which is 97% sold. Riding on the success of these projects, CLD has three more residential projects in the pipeline.

Singapore Science Park (SSP) is a technology and development centre located in the liveliest tech hub in Singapore. Totalling about S$1.37 billion ($1 billion) in investments, Geneo is a life sciences and innovation cluster launched by CLD in June 2023, marking the latest phase in its multistage precinct rejuvenation of SSP.

Sustainability is at the core of the business for CLD and it is dedicated to building green homes that promote sustainable lifestyles. It was the first real estate developer in Singapore to participate in WELL at scale, with sustainable, innovative ways it has continued to adopt in projects, including sustainable materials, energy-efficient appliances, and water-efficient fittings.

