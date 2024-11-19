Colombia’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

With a 25-year presence in Colombia, Colliers has become a strategic partner to its clients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of integrated real estate services, delivered directly. The firm has offices in five Colombian cities, and a nationwide presence supported by a team of more than 470 employees.

The company manages 2,000 properties and has appraised over 120 million sqm, working with more than 90% of Colombia’s real estate funds. Its portfolio includes services such as property management, brokerage, valuation, and consulting. Colliers’ commitment to inclusion, innovation, and sustainability ensures that its services align with the evolving needs of its clients.

Furthermore, Colliers Colombia is committed to sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. Environmentally, Colliers is a founder of the Colombian Council for Sustainable Construction and implements LEED certifications. The company promotes eco-friendly practices like a zero-plastic policy, bike/skateboard parking, and carbon footprint reduction strategies. Socially, Colliers supports local suppliers, leads 14 social benefit activities, participates in environmental reforestation, and backs emerging enterprises. It also partners with foundations to support national economic recovery efforts.