Asia-Pacific’s best industrial and logistics developer: IndoSpace

A leading developer of grade A industrial and logistics real estate, IndoSpace, backed by Everstone Group, has a 52% market share in India’s top eight markets and is still expanding in this fastest-growing large economy.

With more than 52 operational and in-development parks, IndoSpace has successfully developed 6.2 million sq ft of new warehousing and industrial space and offered warehousing and manufacturing facilities to over 140 global and domestic tenants.

Despite challenging market conditions, IndoSpace has still achieved growth since April 2023: land expansion grew 7%, developed area increased 24%, and leased area grew 12%. It has also acquired 349 acres of land, demonstrating its aggressive growth strategy over the past two years, and it is looking to deploy over $1 billion to acquire new warehousing and logistics assets across India over the next two to three years.

Rajesh Jaggi, Everstone Group

IndoSpace’s rapid development of automobile manufacturing in India comes amid rising demand, with the firm revolutionizing the auto manufacturing landscape with its asset-light solutions.