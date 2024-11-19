Costa Rica’s best real estate adviser: Logan Valuation

Logan Valuation delivered a strong year in the real estate market, solidifying its status as a leading adviser in the Costa Rican real estate industry. Its exceptional combination of financial strength, technological innovation, and sustainability focus earned it the award as Costa Rica’s best real estate adviser.

In 2023, Logan achieved 3.4% revenue growth, a 44% gross margin, and a 14% operating margin, highlighting strong financial performance. They captured a 20% market share for institutional real estate fund valuations in Costa Rica, driven by a diverse portfolio of services, including IFRS appraisals, property condition assessments, market studies, and ESG analysis.

Their use of advanced technologies, such as Lightbox for database synchronization, Argus Enterprise for contract analysis, and Tableau for data-driven insights, ensures efficiency and high-quality results for clients. This innovative approach facilitated notable projects such as the appraisal of Parque Empresarial del Pacífico for BCR, delivering precise commercial property valuations that enhanced investor returns.

Finally, Logan Valuation’s commitment to sustainability during the review period is evident through their GRESB partnership, guiding clients in ESG reporting and certification.