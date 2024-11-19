Egypt’s best real estate agency: Savills

Savills Egypt has experienced exponential growth since its inception in 2019 and has consistently ranked as the fastest-growing office within the firm’s Middle East operations.

In just the first nine months of 2024, the firm achieved a 68% increase in revenue and a 76% rise in profit year-on-year. In a span of less than nine months, Savills Egypt has sold real estate valued at more than E£14 billion ($0.28 billion).

The firm's expertise has been sought after across the MENA region. Its team provided consultation for over 5.5 million sqm of built-up area, while managing more than 1 million sqm of property in Egypt alone.

To support this burgeoning growth, Savills Egypt has been expanding its team, rising from 140 at the beginning of the year to an anticipated 165 by year-end.

In addition, Savills Egypt has been involved in several high-profile mandates. Notably, the firm collaborated with Orascom Development on the commercialization of multiple plots within its Makadi Heights Red Sea resort. Savills Egypt also supported Tatweer Misr in developing the commercial components for four of its projects across various locations in Egypt.

