Europe’s best real estate adviser: Colliers

Over the review period, Colliers impressed with its expertise in handling complex real estate advisory mandates across the UK, France and Poland.

One of the firm’s most intricate mandates involved a dual advisory role on a set of transactions with Vodafone and Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) in the UK. Colliers advised ICG on the £125 million acquisition of British Land’s network portfolio, which included five strategically located data exchanges. Acting simultaneously as Vodafone’s adviser, Colliers facilitated long-term lease agreements for these data exchanges. This layered engagement required precise coordination, particularly within the long income market, to ensure both parties’ interests were aligned and adequately safeguarded.

In France, the firm played a critical role in a landmark office transaction in the Parisian market. Rothschild Martin Maurel, a prominent French private bank, secured 21,500 sqm of office space in Paris’s 8th arrondissement, marking one of the region’s most significant office deals. Colliers provided comprehensive advisory support throughout the negotiation and execution phases, bringing strategic insight to bear on the transaction’s complexities.