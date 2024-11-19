Vietnam’s best residential developer: Vinhomes

Vinhomes wins Vietnam’s best residential developer this year after demonstrating relentless efforts to launch new projects and lead residential development.

The firm recorded consolidated revenue of D121.4 trillion ($4.8 billion), a remarkable growth of 49% year-on-year, and profit after tax reached D33.5 trillion, an increase of 15% year-on-year. The results were achieved through Vinhomes’ launch of a series of high-end residential projects and various initiatives to attract residents.

Vinhomes Grand Park, located in Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern area, saw a record number of customers completing reservation procedures for apartment purchases within 34 hours of its launch. Vinhomes Sky Park in Bac Giang achieved an absorption rate of 74% within just one month of its launch and Vinhomes Ocean Park saw over 600 units reserved.

Overall, Vinhomes’ presales reached D51,710 billion in the first six months of 2024. The delivery and accelerated sales performance across projects such as Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 and Vinhomes Royal Island are the main drivers for this performance.

With growing demand for incorporating the green environment with modern life, Vinhomes has been actively investing and launching innovative practices to achieve net-zero carbon emissions including the use of renewable energy, prioritizing recycled construction materials, and initiatives such as Trash for Gifts Exchange and Earth Hour. In addition, Vinhomes has made efforts to foster sustainable lifestyles for residents, including with the Fund for a Green Future initiative in 2023 that saw the donation of 1,000 VinFast electric cars to clients who purchased apartments and villas.