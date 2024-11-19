The Nordics and Baltics’ best real estate developer: Skanska

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The Nordics and Baltics’ best real estate developer: Skanska

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Skanska has performed well during the review period, underscoring its ability to lead and innovate despite challenging market conditions. The Nordic housing market faced a slowdown this year due to rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, but Skanska’s resilient approach and strategic focus on sustainability helped it rise above these obstacles.

In 2023, Nordic homebuyers were cautious, with many delaying purchases due to higher borrowing costs and inflation, resulting in a significant drop in sales volumes across the region. Despite this, Skanska demonstrated its leadership by adapting to the market's shifting demands. The company focused its sales activities on completed or nearly completed homes, recognizing that buyers were more interested in properties that were immediately available to move in.

Elo-Alsing-Skanska-480.jpg
Elo Alsing

By the end of the year, Skanska had 4,341 homes under construction in the Nordics, 52% of which were already sold, highlighting its ability to align supply with market demand even in a subdued environment.

Moreover,

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsRE Nordics and BalticsReal Estate regional award
Gift this article