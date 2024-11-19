Colombia’s best real estate consultant: Logan Valuation

Logan Valuation had a solid year delivering high quality consulting work to the Colombian real estate market. With offices in Bogotá, the firm is supported by internationally recognized experts holding prestigious MAI and RICS designations.

During the review period, Logan Valuation demonstrated strong financial performance, with 3.4% revenue growth, a gross margin of 44%, and an operating margin of 14%. Its market share for institutional real estate fund valuations in Colombia stands at 40%, highlighting its authority in the field.

The firm’s work spans diverse assets, offering portfolio and fund valuations, real estate consulting, and specialized services like IFRS appraisals, property condition assessments, and market studies. It utilizes advanced tools to enhance efficiency and report quality, with key technologies such as Lightbox for synchronized databases and document management across branches, Argus Enterprise for contract analysis and client training, and Tableau for data-driven insights. These innovations enabled Logan Valuation to provide detailed insights with comprehensive, data-driven solutions.

The firm’s notable projects during the review period include supporting LatAm Logistic Properties’ IPO and conducting valuations for Parque Arauco's portfolio, facilitating major transactions in Colombia.