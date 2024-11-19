Bahrain’s best bank for real estate: Mashreq Bank

Mashreq Bank has continued to finance some of Bahrain’s most prominent real estate projects.

Its most notable deal over the review period extended an Dh1.3 billion (US$354 million) club term finance facility to Eagle Hills Diyar, a partnership that underscores Mashreq's dedication to advancing high-value developments in the region. This substantial funding supports the development of Marassi Al Bahrain, a prominent residential project in the Diyar Al Muharraq area, an artificial island complex located northeast of Bahrain’s capital.

Diyar Al Muharraq’s seven islands are home to a range of projects that embody luxury seaside living, with Marassi Al Bahrain serving as a key development within this framework. Eagle Hills Diyar has already delivered several residential projects here, and additional properties are under construction, amplifying Marassi Al Bahrain's status as a desirable location for locals and expatriates alike. The area has become synonymous with exclusivity and quality, reflecting the success of the projects financed.

Through this financing arrangement, Mashreq aligns its support with transformative projects that not only enhance Bahrain’s appeal as a residential and tourism destination but also contribute significantly to the nation's economic and social development.