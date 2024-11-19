Last year, Colliers consistently demonstrated in-depth knowledge and expertise in the Indonesian market and was named Indonesia's best real estate adviser.

Colliers successfully recorded a 280% increase in transaction value compared to the previous year. These transactions stemmed from 354 sales and leasing deals.

Operating for over 35 years in Indonesia, Colliers has strong research insights in this market, and it is equipped with a dedicated research team to conduct supply and demand studies, market analyses, and economic forecasting with a comprehensive database and understanding of the Indonesia property market. It continues to publish quarterly property market reports covering industrial estate, retail, hotel, office and residential property in Indonesia.

In addition, Colliers holds quarterly market briefings for media and bi-annual property webinars to provide updates and insights for clients. The increase of media coverage in Indonesia is through Colliers’ efforts to report – it has a 39% share of voice in media coverage within a leading position among peers, according to data from iSentia.

Colliers’