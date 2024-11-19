Latin America’s best real estate investment manager: BTG Pactual Asset Management

BTG Pactual Asset Management produced a strong set of results over the review period to show its leadership in the Latin American real estate financial industry, demonstrating strength across a wide range of services and products. As one of the largest investment banks in the region, BTG Pactual offers comprehensive market solutions, including market making, brokerage, derivatives trading, insurance and reinsurance services.

A global culture with deep local expertise allows BTG Pactual to operate successfully across multiple markets in Latin America, with offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Peru. This diverse presence enhances its status as the leading financial institution in the region.

With its assets under management (AUM) growing from R$768 billion ($133 billion) in Q2 2023 to R$920 billion in Q2 2024, R$33.5 billion of this came from its real estate segments, including both debt and equity deals. BTG Pactual Asset Management has solidified its market leadership and, according to its own data, it represents 47.5% of total real estate investors and 17.8%