Saudi Arabia’s best real estate developer: Soudah Development Company

Soudah Development Company is a Saudi real estate business established by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund in 2021, to transform Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa in the Asir region of Saudi Arabia into a luxury mountain destination.

Over the review period, the company initiated its flagship Soudah Peaks project. This development is expected to include a mix of luxury hotels, residential units, retail stores and entertainment venues spread across six zones. With a substantial investment of more than SR3 billion ($0.8 billion) received to date, Soudah Peaks is expected to become a premier tourist destination, while contributing to job creation and environmental preservation in the Saudi Arabia.

The project’s commitment to sustainability is clear, as only 1% of the designated 627 sq km of land are expected to be developed. Soudah Development Company had already planted more than 165,000 trees by the end of 2023, with a goal of planting over 1 million by 2030. The recent reintroduction of endangered species like Arabian mountain gazelles and ibexes, further emphasizes the project’s commitment to biodiversity.

Soudah