Iberia’s best real estate investment manager: Sonae Sierra

Sonae Sierra has demonstrated strong operational performance over the review period, complemented by key strategic investments and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The firm has seen a sizeable rebound in its shopping centre assets’ sales, outperforming last year’s sales figures by a wide margin, with some locations experiencing double-digit growth. Total sales of the firm’s managed portfolio rose by 7.7% to €5.5 billion (US$5.9 billion), while total visits of its properties reached 400.3 million following a year-on-year growth of 5.5%.

An average occupancy rate of 98.2% was recorded across the firm’s portfolio, driving rental income up by 11.6% to €326.5 million.

These developments contributed to an EBIT growth of 18.7%.

Sonae Sierra’s total assets under management reached approximately €6.7 billion over the review period, registering a 6.4% year-on-year increase. This growth resulted from effective value-oriented management and strategic partnerships, including collaborations with major international asset managers.

The firm also launched several investment vehicles, expected to invest €540 million in real estate assets across Europe.