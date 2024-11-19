Peru’s best real estate consultant: Newmark

With a comprehensive understanding of the Peruvian and Latin American market, Newmark excels due to its extensive market knowledge and consulting services for its clients. Their client-centric approach ensures tailored, customized solutions, making them a trusted partner in meeting client-specific needs.

Over the review period, Newmark continued to produce its range of innovative reports, including the Project Management Trends and Opportunities Report for the Latin American Corporate Real Estate Market 2024, which examines market dynamics in Peru and other Latin American countries. In addition, sector-specific reports, such as on hospitality in Peru, offer valuable insights tailored to these industries. Newmark also publishes biannual office and industrial market reports, providing comprehensive data from key Latin American markets.

Newmark's footprint across Latin America, with strategic offices in major cities including Lima, Peru, positions them to offer localized expertise while maintaining a broad regional perspective. Their financial success is underscored by strong growth in revenues, market share, and high-profile assignments in both office and industrial sectors.