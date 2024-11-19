Montenegro’s best bank for real estate: NLB Banka Podgorica

NLB Banka Podgorica has made waves in Montenegro's real estate sector through ambitious overhaul of its premises and financial support to landmark developments across the country.

The bank has dominated the individual housing lending market over the review period. It held over 30% market share of the domestic real estate financing sector and its real estate portfolio includes 50 properties with a combined value exceeding €12 million (US$12.9 million).

A key aspect of NLB's strategy has been the digital modernization of its branch network. The bank renovated 15% to 20% of its branches over the review period, creating modular, digitally equipped spaces. These efforts contributed to noticeable gains in operational efficiency and an improvement in customer engagement.

In addition, NLB invested €6 million in renovating its headquarters, creating 4,000 sqm of agile workspace that meets high ESG standards. This endeavour represented the most ambitious office renovation project in the country to date, and resulted in a 20% reduction in energy consumption.

The bank extended financing to several high-profile real estate transactions during the review period, such as a €24 million financing to supporting Israeli company BIG CEE’s acquisition of the Capital Plaza, a prestigious business complex in Podgorica.

