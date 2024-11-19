Brazil’s best real estate consultant: Newmark

With an extensive knowledge of the Brazilian and Latin American real estate markets, during the review period Newmark consistently delivered insights that have driven successful outcomes for its clients. Their client-centric approach enabled the company to tailor solutions to the unique needs of each client, fostering trust and long-term partnerships.

Newmark’s team of highly experienced professionals is another critical factor in its success. Their expertise, combined with strong relationships with key industry players, has provided clients with exceptional market access and opportunities. With a strategic presence in key cities across Latin America, including São Paulo, Newmark offers both local and regional perspectives, ensuring clients benefit from a broad understanding of the market.

In addition, Newmark has developed innovative reports, including the Project Management Trends and Opportunities Report for the Latin American Corporate Real Estate Market 2024, analyzing market dynamics in Brazil and other Latin American markets. Localized reports, such as on healthcare and hospitality in Brazil, provide sector-specific insights. Newmark’s biannual office and industrial reports offer comprehensive data from key Latin American markets, helping clients make informed decisions and solidifying Newmark’s leadership in market intelligence and analysis.

Furthermore,