Peru’s best real estate adviser: Binswanger Perú

Binswanger Peru is the country’s largest commercial real estate services company, with a team of over 200 experts providing advisory services across property sales, leasing, management, valuations, project development, and facilities management.

The firm's strategic focus on industrial and logistics sectors, particularly built-to-suit projects, has fuelled its robust financial performance over the review period. The firm has maintained an average annual revenue growth rate of 15% over five years, exceeding industry standards, with a projected 14% increase in 2024. A significant driver of this success has been Peru’s booming industrial market, supported by major infrastructure projects like the Chancay Megaport.

Other highlights include the firm working with Telefónica del Perú to optimize its real estate assets via property valuation and sale-leaseback agreements that have successfully commercialized six of 22 properties to date. Binswanger Peru also worked with AB InBev to relocate its offices, signing a US$7 million lease, and selling five properties generating US$5.82 million through strategic real estate management.

Finally, over the review period, Binswanger Peru has promoted sustainability through eco-friendly real estate projects, managing LEED, EDGE and WELL certified buildings, and community recycling initiatives, including beach cleanups and electronic waste management campaigns.