Latin America’s best bank for real estate: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual achieved strong financial performance in the latest fiscal year, with total revenues reaching R$6.0 billion, reflecting a robust 10% year-on-year growth. Adjusted net income rose to R$2.9 billion, a 15% increase year-on-year, underscoring BTG's continued financial health and growth trajectory. This success highlights BTG Pactual’s position as a leading bank in Latin America’s high-growth real estate sector.

Exemplifying its year under the review period, in 2023 and 2024, BTG Pactual took significant steps in Brazil’s real estate market, focusing on the expanding hospitality sector. With the acquisition of 18 hotels from AccorInvest for approximately R$1.7 billion ($300 million), BTG Pactual has become the largest hotel portfolio manager in Brazil, now overseeing 54 hotels with nearly 5,000 rooms. This acquisition, which includes prominent properties like Rio de Janeiro’s Sofitel Ipanema and Fairmont, is aligned with BTG’s strategy to capitalize on Brazil’s booming tourism industry.

BTG Pactual provides essential support for large and medium-sized companies in Latin America, fuelling economic growth and enhancing local economies.