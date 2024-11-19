Singapore’s best bank for real estate: DBS

With a robust capital base, DBS has a strong ability and deep lending capacity for the capital-intensive real estate industry and has successfully completed significant transactions in the market to meet clients' needs while proving its strength in complex transactions during the research period.

The acquisition in March 2023 of two suburban retail assets – Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza – was the Link Reit’s first foray into the Singapore market. DBS was mandated as the sole financial adviser and acted as a key lender for the acquisition financing.

DBS continues to provide their utmost support in sustainable development. In June 2023, DBS helped CICT, one of the largest real estate investment trusts in Singapore, issue its first Singapore dollar-denominated green bond, acting as green structuring adviser for the notes.

City Developments Limited – the first real estate company to launch the SME Supplier Decarbonization Queen Bee Programme, which aims to help local SMEs strengthen decarbonization efforts – was offered a $400 million sustainability-linked loan to enhance its sustainability capabilities.

Real estate group GuocoLand secured S$847.1 million in green financing to develop a residential site at Upper Thomson in 2024, with DBS acting as co-green loan adviser to facilitate access to diverse fundraising options like bonds and loans to support sustainable development.