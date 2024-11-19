Asia-Pacific’s best real estate agency: CBRE

As one of the largest real estate services providers, CBRE offers comprehensive services including valuation and advisory, investment and asset management, and project and development services.

Asia-Pacific leasing revenue growth of 2% (4% local currency) was led by robust increases in Japan and India despite the challenge for the real estate market during the past year.

The office services of CBRE have maintained market leadership. The firm set up a multidisciplinary team comprising experts from capital markets, office services, workplace, design collective and project management to deliver a comprehensive real estate solution designed to transform the work environment for many companies which shifted to a hybrid working model following the Covid pandemic.

To meet the needs of future workplace, CBRE introduced “stretch meeting rooms”, a flexible design that allows smaller rooms (50-70% capacity) to expand to accommodate up to 4x capacity when needed.

TP Tower in Yeouido in Korea

Some notable deals were completed by CBRE during the research period.