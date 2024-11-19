France’s best alternative lender for real estate: AXA IM Alts

AXA IM Alts has engaged in notable transactional activity in France during the review period, doubling down on investments in high-growth properties.

One of its most prominent acquisitions was a 12-hectare land plot in Bry-sur-Marne and Villiers-sur-Marne, Paris, which is home to one of France's largest film and television production studios. The firm has ambitious expansion plans for the site, including doubling its production capacity. This expansion addresses the critical shortage of dedicated production space in France, and ties with AXA’s ambitions to tap into the increasing demand for high-quality content production.

The property's proximity to Paris and major airports strategically positions it to cater to both the European and global markets, enabling AXA to further scale its real estate platform.

AXA IM Alts also demonstrated its commitment to sustainable logistics with the acquisition of a six-property logistics portfolio in France. The property, purchased from CBRE Investment Management and Virtuo Industrial Property, featured grade A assets scattered across key logistics hubs in France, covering approximately 190,000 sqm.