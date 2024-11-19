The world’s best real estate developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), a leading Hong Kong-listed developer since 1972, has had an incredibly strong review period. The developer’s projects over 2023 and 2024 led to sales surpassing Rmb3 billion ($415 million). As of 30 June 2023, SHKP subsidiaries Hong Yip Service Company and Kai Shing Management Services managed over 293 million sq ft of residential and non-residential floor area across Hong Kong and the mainland.

The firm’s success is down to, in part, the utilization of a vertically integrated model – from land acquisition to property management – ensuring it controls standards across the development phases of its various projects. This has led SHKP's trusted brand extending to mainland China, with premier residential and integrated complexes in major cities, supported by top-tier management services from Hong Yip and Kai Shing.

Three projects seeing active development during the review period – Shanghai Arch, Hangzhou IFC and Todtown – exemplify SHKP’s ability to deliver large-scale and technically challenging projects. Shanghai Arch, located along the Huangpu River in Pudong, provides luxury urban living with views of the Bund and extensive personalized services.