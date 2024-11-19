Uzbekistan’s best bank for real estate: SQB

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Uzbekistan’s best bank for real estate: SQB

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

SQB is supporting the growth of Uzbekistan’s real estate by extending mortgage loans to clients – the bank’s share of the overall Uzbek mortgage market, at 21%, underscores its pivotal role.

The bank’s mortgage loan portfolio increased by 19% during the review period, with mortgage loans making up 60% of the balance of the portfolio of loans allocated to individuals.

The growth of loans comes with SQB’s launch of the “premium mortgage” loan product for customers to purchase housing from the primary and secondary market, a mortgage loan which was very popular when it was released.

In addition, SQB has laid out ambitious plans to attract an additional $2.8 billion in foreign investment during 2024-2025. These funds are earmarked for the development of 529 projects within the building materials industry.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate ApacRE country award
Gift this article