Uzbekistan’s best bank for real estate: SQB

SQB is supporting the growth of Uzbekistan’s real estate by extending mortgage loans to clients – the bank’s share of the overall Uzbek mortgage market, at 21%, underscores its pivotal role.

The bank’s mortgage loan portfolio increased by 19% during the review period, with mortgage loans making up 60% of the balance of the portfolio of loans allocated to individuals.

The growth of loans comes with SQB’s launch of the “premium mortgage” loan product for customers to purchase housing from the primary and secondary market, a mortgage loan which was very popular when it was released.

In addition, SQB has laid out ambitious plans to attract an additional $2.8 billion in foreign investment during 2024-2025. These funds are earmarked for the development of 529 projects within the building materials industry.