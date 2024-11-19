With capabilities to offer tailored solutions and insights for clients, CBRE was named Singapore's best real estate agency.

CBRE serves diverse clients providing a range of services including facilities, transaction and project management, property management, investment management, appraisal and valuation, property leasing, strategic consulting, property sales, and mortgage services and development services.

Delivering a comprehensive real estate solution designed to transform the work environment for Liberty Insurance Singapore demonstrated CBRE’s office services expertise. It set up a multidisciplinary team with capital markets, office services, workplace, design collective (Wolf), and project management to ensure the project went smoothly.

CBRE Singapore has no more single-use plastics at its events and in its offices, one of the many ways it contributes to a more sustainable development. Meanwhile, CBRE launched a partnership with Climate X to help clients evaluate locations and pinpoint potential threats from climate risks.

After investing in technology firm VTS, CBRE was able to leverage its capabilities and solutions in property technology to maintain its leading position in proptech.