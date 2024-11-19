Sweden’s best real estate developer: Skanska

Skanska has been showcasing its innovation and dedication to sustainability in several notable projects over the review period. Despite market challenges, the firm has pushed boundaries with eco-friendly construction practices and groundbreaking developments.

One of the notable projects is Hyllie Terrass in Malmö, recognized as one of Sweden’s most sustainable office buildings. Skanska aimed for LEED Platinum certification and pre-certification under the Sweden Green Building Council’s NollCO2 scheme, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility. The building incorporates an advanced rainwater management system that uses biochar and vegetation to cleanse stormwater before it reaches local wastewater systems, reflecting Skanska’s commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure.

In Vällsta, Stockholm, Skanska has made strides in reducing carbon emissions through its innovative asphalt recycling plant. The facility has cut CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to similar plants by incorporating energy-efficient practices and recycling 23% of asphalt production.

In addition, Skanska's circular construction materials initiative at Stockholm’s Slakthusområdet – the former meat packing district being transformed into a vibrant urban district – exemplifies its leadership in sustainable building.