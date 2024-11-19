Hong Kong’s best real estate developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Despite the challenging commercial operating environment in Hong Kong over the past year, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), as one of the biggest developers in Hong Kong, has maintained relatively robust business performance thanks to its prudent financial management, high-quality properties and services.

As of 30 June 2024, SHKP’s attributable land bank in Hong Kong amounted to about 57.8 million sq ft. Of these, about 38.2 million sq ft were diversified completed properties, an overwhelming majority of which were for rental and long-term investment purposes.

SHKP recorded contracted sales of about HK$25.6 billion in attributable terms in Hong Kong. Major contributors included Yoho West Phase 1 in Tin Shui Wai, The Yoho Hub II in Yuen Long, Cullinan Harbour Phase 1 in Kai Tak and Novo Land Phases 2A and 3B in Tuen Mun.

In the coming year, SHKP will continue to launch new residential projects, including the first phase of Cullinan Sky, a new block at The YOHO Hub II, a joint-venture project on Prince Edward Road West in Ho Man Tin, the second phase of Yoho West and the first phase of Sai Sha project near Ma On Shan.

