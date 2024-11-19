The UK’s best real estate adviser: Evora Global

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The UK’s best real estate adviser: Evora Global

November 19, 2024

Evora Global has been recognized as the UK’s best real estate adviser, a testament to its leadership in promoting sustainability and innovation in real estate.

A key highlight of Evora's success is its Evolve webinar series, which has educated over 2,000 industry professionals on critical sustainability topics relevant to real estate. This initiative underscores Evora’s commitment to elevating sustainability standards across the sector.

The firm has also made contributions through its publications, releasing more than 10 major reports over the past year, influencing real estate investment strategies. These publications have been widely cited by more than 300 industry stakeholders, further demonstrating Evora’s thought leadership in sustainable real estate.

Evora’s advisory services have played a vital role in $500 million worth of real estate transactions with a strong focus on sustainability. The firm’s expertise has been bolstered by the introduction of advanced data management platforms like SIERA and METRY, which enhance service delivery for over 1,000 clients. These platforms, integrated with smart meters and IoT sensors, have improved operational efficiency for 250 properties, enabling better data-driven decision-making.

