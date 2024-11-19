China’s best real estate developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

China’s best real estate developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

With high-quality commercial real estate in mainland China, Sun Hung Kai Properties showed its resilience during the research period.

Rental revenue and net rental income of the mainland portfolio, including share of joint ventures, increased by 8% in Hong Kong dollar terms to HK$6.305 billion ($0.81 billion) and HK$5.027 billion, respectively. In Renminbi terms, rental revenue increased by 12% to Rmb5.822 billion ($0.8 billion). The rental growth is driven mainly from newly completed properties, including Nanjing IFC Mall and Tower A of Three ITC in Shanghai. The rental portfolio on the mainland will further expand upon completion of the remaining portion of Three ITC.

As of 30 June 2024, SHKP had a total attributable land bank of 66.7 million sq ft on the mainland. This included about 21.0 million sq ft of completed properties, mostly located in major business hubs of first tier and leading second-tier cities in China, an overwhelming majority of which were for rental and long-term investment purposes.

SHKP achieved attributable contracted sales of Rmb11 billion on the mainland during the research period.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate ApacRE country award
Gift this article