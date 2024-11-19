Latin America’s best consultant for real estate: Newmark

Newmark stands as a leading force in the Latin American real estate market, driven by its commitment to excellence and innovative solutions. Newmark Latam’s deep understanding of the Latin American real estate landscape sets it apart.

Operating across major cities in Latin America, including São Paulo, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima and Bogotá, Newmark Latam’s strategic regional presence enables it to offer both localized expertise and a cohesive regional strategy. This extensive footprint has allowed the company to capitalize on local market insights while delivering solutions that reflect broader regional trends.

Newmark Latam produces a range of innovative reports that provide in-depth analysis of the Latin American corporate real estate market. These include the 2024 Project Management Trends and Opportunities Report, which highlights growth in markets including Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica, and addresses regional challenges, particularly in the Caribbean and Central America region. The firm also publishes specialized market reports on sectors such as healthcare and hospitality, offering key insights for stakeholders throughout the region.