The world’s best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

November 19, 2024

Novo Land
Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has exhibited robust financial performance amid challenging conditions in the global residential market.

The firm reported a profit of HK$8.474 billion ($1.09 billion) from property sales in Hong Kong despite headwinds in the local market. Contracted sales for its residential portfolio in the territory reached approximately HK$33.4 billion, roughly 11% higher than the figure registered in the previous year.

SHKP’s sales in Hong Kong captured over 25% of the market share in 2023, a significant rise from around 16% in 2022. This increase was a function of strong performance of key projects such as Novo Land, University Hill and Yoho West. These developments have consistently ranked among Hong Kong’s top-selling first-hand residential projects by total transacted value.

Novo Land was the top-selling new property in Hong Kong
Novo Land was the top-selling new property in Hong Kong

While facing similar challenges in mainland China, the firm registered an even higher year-on-year growth in sales of approximately 21%.

