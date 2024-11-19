The world’s best residential developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) has exhibited robust financial performance amid challenging conditions in the global residential market.

The firm reported a profit of HK$8.474 billion ($1.09 billion) from property sales in Hong Kong despite headwinds in the local market. Contracted sales for its residential portfolio in the territory reached approximately HK$33.4 billion, roughly 11% higher than the figure registered in the previous year.

SHKP’s sales in Hong Kong captured over 25% of the market share in 2023, a significant rise from around 16% in 2022. This increase was a function of strong performance of key projects such as Novo Land, University Hill and Yoho West. These developments have consistently ranked among Hong Kong’s top-selling first-hand residential projects by total transacted value.

Novo Land was the top-selling new property in Hong Kong

While facing similar challenges in mainland China, the firm registered an even higher year-on-year growth in sales of approximately 21%.