Western Europe’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Western Europe’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

November 19, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

A dominant player in global real estate investment, Blackstone oversees real estate assets valued at €115.5 billion across Europe. Its portfolio is supported by a robust team of more than 220 professionals.

In 2023, Europe was the foremost region for Blackstone’s real estate capital deployment, accounting for approximately 50% of its global capital despite prevailing negative market sentiment.

Moving into 2024, Blackstone continued to adopt a global and thematic investment approach, deploying $3.4 billion in sectors facing structural shortages and benefitting from strong macroeconomic tailwinds. Key areas of investment included logistics, residential, leisure, data centres and life sciences.

James Seppala, Blackstone_960.jpg
James Seppala | Photo: Ben Queenborough

Blackstone placed a strong emphasis on ESG initiatives. It partnered with its portfolio companies to develop three-year strategic roadmaps that support relevant ESG goals, tailored to the material ESG priorities of each company. Portfolio companies were expected to hire or designate an ESG lead and regularly review their progress with Blackstone’s ESG and asset management teams, ensuring continuous alignment with sustainability objectives.

As

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate Western EuropeReal Estate regional award
Gift this article