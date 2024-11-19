Western Europe’s best real estate investment manager: Blackstone

A dominant player in global real estate investment, Blackstone oversees real estate assets valued at €115.5 billion across Europe. Its portfolio is supported by a robust team of more than 220 professionals.

In 2023, Europe was the foremost region for Blackstone’s real estate capital deployment, accounting for approximately 50% of its global capital despite prevailing negative market sentiment.

Moving into 2024, Blackstone continued to adopt a global and thematic investment approach, deploying $3.4 billion in sectors facing structural shortages and benefitting from strong macroeconomic tailwinds. Key areas of investment included logistics, residential, leisure, data centres and life sciences.

James Seppala | Photo: Ben Queenborough

Blackstone placed a strong emphasis on ESG initiatives. It partnered with its portfolio companies to develop three-year strategic roadmaps that support relevant ESG goals, tailored to the material ESG priorities of each company. Portfolio companies were expected to hire or designate an ESG lead and regularly review their progress with Blackstone’s ESG and asset management teams, ensuring continuous alignment with sustainability objectives.

As