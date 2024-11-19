Chile’s best real estate developer: Red Megacentro

Red Megacentro’s Chile operations had an extremely strong year during the review period. In the 12 months leading up to June 2024, its gross leasable area increased by 4%, driven by project expansions in the country. The firm’s revenue and ebitda rose by 10% and 8%, respectively, with a strong ebitda margin of nearly 50%.

Further to this, Red Megacentro’s occupancy exceeded 95%, supported by robust development growth and a 15% customer acquisition cost increase. The company operates a premium portfolio of over 50 properties and eight new developments in Chile, including its new Mi Bodega Marathón and Mi Bodega Recoleta sites.

Red Megacentro ranks in the top three in Chile, distinguishing itself through state-of-the-art facilities, geographical diversity, and innovative offerings. The company maintains a strong community focus, revitalizing spaces and contributing to urban development. In 2023, Red Megacentro won the Urban Contribution Award for the third time for transforming the former Johnson Clothes factory into the Megacentro San Diego complex in Santiago.

Notable