Finland’s best real estate consultant: Nordanö

Nordanö’s innovative strategy and steadfast dedication to sustainability are recognised by its designation as best real estate consultant for Finland. Nordanö's position as a prominent participant in the Finnish real estate industry has been cemented via strategic initiatives and significant deals.

Technological innovation has been central to Nordanö’s recent success. In March 2024, the company hosted a lecture by generative AI expert Nils Janse, which inspired the creation of an internal AI-focused team. This team explores AI’s potential to revolutionize real estate processes, ensuring Nordanö remains at the cutting edge of industry trends. Additionally, a new IT supplier was introduced in May 2024, modernizing the company’s infrastructure while emphasizing sustainability through the reuse and recycling of IT equipment.

Nordanö’s sustainability focus extends to its physical footprint too. In January 2024, the company moved to new premises under a green lease, achieving reuse rates of over 90% for construction materials and 98% for furniture. This move aligns with Nordanö’s long-standing commitment to green leasing, which began in 2008.

Nordanö