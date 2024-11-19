Vietnam’s best mixed-use developer: Keppel

With 25 projects and a total registered investment capital of about $3.8 billion in Vietnam, Keppel is one of the largest foreign real estate investors in one of the fastest-growing markets.

Keppel is famous for its development of residential properties in Vietnam, including Estella Heights, Celesta Rise, Empire City and Saigon Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

The fast-growing economy brings housing demand. As well as ongoing projects such as Celesta Rise and The Infiniti, Keppel will launch the Saigon Centre Phase 3 mixed-use development, adding another 102,000 sqm of urban space comprising office, retail and hotel components.

Keppel also stands out for its investment platforms and asset portfolios to attract investors to fund the creation of high-quality projects, such as Keppel Vietnam Fund with a focus on residential developments, commercial properties, mixed-use projects and township, as well as investing in the energy and environmental sectors in Vietnam.

Keppel also demonstrates an advantage with its infrastructure solutions. In 2023, the firm introduced an energy-as-a-service solution to the Republic Holiday Inn, Republic Suite Plaza and Estella Place in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Grand Mercure Hotel and Resort in Quang Binh province, and with it the securing contracts worth over $70 million.

