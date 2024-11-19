Chile’s best real estate adviser: GPS Property Solutions

Chile’s best real estate adviser: GPS Property Solutions

November 19, 2024

Full Results

Over the review period, GPS Property Solutions’ advisory division has demonstrated strong financial and market performance. With a highly skilled team of 10 professionals, the firm successfully completed 22 transactions, amounting to $148 million – an impressive increase from the previous year.

Key accomplishments include the sale of a logistics centre for $45 million and a shopping centre for $20 million, showcasing the firm’s expertise in large-scale M&A. It also expanded its service offerings with the introduction of debt structuring and asset management services, securing $40 million in financing for clients and locking in $3.6 million in advisory contracts over the next five years.

Through strategic partnerships with major clients such as Falabella Group and MetLife, GPS Group has established itself as a leader in the Chilean market. With a 30% market share in corporate finance and long-standing relationships with leading developers, investment funds, and family offices, the firm’s comprehensive advisory approach has consistently delivered superior results.

Finally, over the past year, GPS Property has promoted impactful project finance initiatives, supporting renewable energy, education expansion, social housing, and conservation.

