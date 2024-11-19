Dominican Republic’s best bank for real estate: Banco Popular Dominicano

Banco Popular Dominicano has solidified its position as the market leader in the Dominican Republic’s real estate sector through solid financial performance and new strategies. During the review period, its mortgage loan portfolio grew by 13%, reaching Ps$62 billion ($1 billion), with Ps17.2 billion disbursed, benefiting over 3,500 clients. The bank’s construction loans saw even greater growth, with a 41% increase in approved loans and a 94% rise in disbursements.

With a dominant 31.2% share in mortgage loans and 34.5% in commercial portfolios, Banco Popular has consistently led the market. Its specialized commercial teams and operational units drive strategic partnerships with construction companies and real estate agencies, facilitating over Ps41.2 billion in mortgage loans in the last five years. Additionally, Ps22.8 billion in construction loans have been approved, supporting sector growth.

Banco Popular’s digital innovation enhances client experiences, with 88% of transactions conducted digitally. Its commitment to sustainability is evident through Ps2.8 billion allocated towards the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, including Ps56 million in loans for certified sustainable homes.