The UAE’s best bank for real estate: First Abu Dhabi Bank

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney Real Estate Awards

The UAE’s best bank for real estate: First Abu Dhabi Bank

November 21, 2024

Full Results

RealEstate_2024_Black-logo-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

First Abu Dhabi Bank's (FAB) real estate team has been involved in many of the UAE’s most prominent real estate financings over the review period. Providing a comprehensive range of banking services, FAB is a singular solution for its clients' requirements in the region.

FAB actively participated in several green and sustainability linked financings during the review period, aligning with FAB’s sustainability targets and its broader commitment to green initiatives across the UAE.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsReal Estate awardsReal Estate Middle EastRE country awardFirst Abu Dhabi Bank
Gift this article