The UAE’s best bank for real estate: First Abu Dhabi Bank
First Abu Dhabi Bank's (FAB) real estate team has been involved in many of the UAE’s most prominent real estate financings over the review period. Providing a comprehensive range of banking services, FAB is a singular solution for its clients' requirements in the region.
FAB actively participated in several green and sustainability linked financings during the review period, aligning with FAB’s sustainability targets and its broader commitment to green initiatives across the UAE.