The Middle East’s best real estate adviser: Knight Frank

Knight Frank has come a long way since opening its first office in the Middle East in 2009. The company has expanded its physical presence in the region to include offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and most recently Egypt.

The firm’s Cairo office, opened in August 2023, marks a foray into a vibrant market driven by rapid urbanization, a growing population and an influx of foreign investment. The newly appointed team, led by seasoned industry experts will target large national developers, leveraging opportunities in Egypt's buoyant residential and commercial markets.

The firm has also diversified its regional services by introducing a bespoke interior services division. Ran in partnership with UK interior design practice Accouter, the service provides tailored advice on interior architecture, design, FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) procurement, and art curation. The service aims to deliver luxurious yet functional spaces, managing projects from concept to installation across the Middle East.

In addition, Knight Frank has impressed with its comprehensive thought leadership initiatives, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where it actively supported the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme through insightful content.

