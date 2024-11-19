Kuwait’s best bank for real estate: National Bank of Kuwait

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has solidified its position in the Kuwait real estate finance space following a successful year marked by strategic growth and innovation. Its commercial real estate portfolio has experienced a year-on-year growth of 12%, reflecting a strategic focus on core plus assets.

With a clear geographic expansion strategy in place, the firm has successfully extended its mortgage services to key European markets, including Spain, Portugal and Germany. Future plans include extending its reach to Greece and Italy, which aligns with its goal of increasing international presence while minimizing exposure in non-core regions.

The bank has a market share of 5-7% among GCC-based clients seeking UK and European properties.

Noteworthy transactions over the review period included participation in club deals for the iconic Savoy hotel in London and Hotel George V in Paris, alongside facilitating the sale of a portfolio of logistics assets in the UK facilitating last-mile delivery into central London.

On the sustainability front, the firm has issued green bonds supported by LEED-certified properties.