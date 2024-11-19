Brazil’s best real estate investment manager: BTG Pactual Asset Management

BTG Pactual Asset Management demonstrated its leadership in the Brazilian real estate financial sector with strong results over the review period. As one of the country’s largest investment banks, BTG Pactual offers a broad range of services, including market making, brokerage, derivatives trading, insurance, and reinsurance.

BTG Pactual’s assets under management (AUM) grew from R$768 billion ($132 billion) in Q2 2023 to R$920 billion in Q2 2024, with R$33.5 billion coming from real estate investments and approximately two thirds of this attributable to Brazil. The firm holds 47.5% of real estate investors and 17.8% of the total market value in the region. It achieved 10% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching R$6.0 billion, while adjusted net income rose 15% to R$2.9 billion, reflecting a 22.5% return on equity.

A standout fund, BTLG11 – BTG Pactual Logística FI Imobilario, is the most liquid logistics REIT in Brazil, with a modern portfolio concentrated in São Paulo’s triple A-rated assets. Its net asset value reached R$4.5 billion with a dividend yield of 9.1%.

