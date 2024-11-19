Nigeria’s best bank for real estate: Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC has a strong commitment to financing large-scale real estate projects and providing innovative solutions across diverse sectors. Over the review period, the bank structured three medium-term loans totalling US$155 million, showcasing its dedication to supporting substantial real estate developments. In addition, it facilitated a US$1 million development loan, demonstrating its commitment to a broad range of real estate needs, from large projects to smaller, sector-specific developments.

Stanbic IBTC’s engagement spans key real estate sectors, including retail (US$56.2 million), office (US$98.5 million), and residential (US$1 million). This diversified approach highlights the bank's ability to finance projects across Nigeria’s rapidly growing real estate market.

The introduction of revolving credit facilities by Stanbic IBTC has provided clients with greater flexibility for expansion, while its focus on emerging segments such as data centres and student housing demonstrates the bank’s adaptability to evolving market demands.

Stanbic IBTC has also showcased its expertise in structured transactions, playing a pivotal role in complex deals, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), bond issuances, and mergers and acquisitions.