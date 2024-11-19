Chile’s best real estate agency: Colliers

With a brokerage division spanning residential, office, retail, multifamily, industrial, and specialized markets such as datacentres and senior housing, Colliers has proven to be the leading real estate agency in Chile during the review period. The firm plays a pivotal role in decentralizing urban development, fostering new real estate hubs that benefit communities and promote economic growth.

Despite economic headwinds, Colliers has expanded its services throughout Chile, bolstering its presence in high-net-worth transactions and becoming the national leader in corporate real estate. By incorporating new brokerage sectors like education and senior housing, the firm continues to innovate, further driven by investment in technological advancements. The firm has developed a unique property search platform that empowers its market analysis, supporting clients and government agencies in making informed decisions.

During the review period, Colliers remained dedicated to sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. One standout project revitalized a high-vacancy office area, transforming it into an educational hub by repurposing 48,000 sqm of vacant space for universities.