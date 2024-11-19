Vietnam’s best real estate developer: CapitaLand Development

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, focusing on residential developments with remarkable results after 30 years working in Vietnam.

CLD’s portfolio in Vietnam now comprises one retail mall, one SOHO development, two integrated developments, and over 18,000 homes across 18 development projects in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province. It aims to grow its Vietnam portfolio to 27,000 residential units by 2028.

A signature residential project of CLD, the Lumi Hanoi development in west Hanoi, launched its third and final phase in 2024. The overall project has had a strong performance, and achieved 99% sales in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, CLD launched the second phase of Sycamore, following the enthusiastic market response with over 70% sales for the first phase's low-rise development. With a projected total gross development value of $787 million, it will create about 3,500 homes for about 13,000 residents.

CLD is also committed to creating green environmental impacts through its innovative initiatives. The Lumi Hanoi development, for example, included 4.3