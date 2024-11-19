Egypt’s best bank for real estate: Banque Misr

Euromoney Real Estate Awards

Egypt’s best bank for real estate: Banque Misr

November 19, 2024

Over the review period, Banque Misr expanded its already strong footprint in the Egyptian real estate market, thanks to its focus on digitalization and inclusivity.

The bank ranked first in real estate finance activity in the country, granting a total of E£4.1 billion ($83 million) in real estate loans.

Its loan portfolio in the space expanded by 30% year-on-year to approximately E£20 billion, surpassing competitors in terms of growth and market share.

A key driver behind this was Banque Misr's commitment to expanding its customer base, which grew by 15%, to approximately 137,000 customers.

This growth in customer numbers, especially in the younger demographic, was fuelled by increased convenience achieved by the bank’s recent technological investments. Its newly launched digital mortgage proposition, for example, allowed customers to apply for loans, track their progress, and submit documents fully online. The integration of AI and automation in loan processing significantly improved operational efficiency, while the use of data analytics enabled further personalization.

The bank’s focus on inclusivity was evident in its recent D&I stats.

